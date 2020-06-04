Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S 8-Core CPU Spotted With 4.3GHz Boost To Take On Ryzen





To say that Intel 's 14nm process tech is long in the tooth is quite the understatement. The company first adopted that node for its Broadwell -based processors way back in September 2014, and has soldiered on with a number of refinements since then for its mainstream desktop processors and server products.

While Intel has adopted 10nm for some of its Ice Lake-based laptop processors, the company still relies on 14nm for its desktop lineup. That will continue with the company's 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processors, which may be the last hurrah for 14nm on the desktop side.

RocketLake S UDIMM 6L RVP



8C/16T

3.2/4.3 GHz pic.twitter.com/Hw8p1P6vaa — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) June 4, 2020

We’ve seen previous Rocket Lake-S processors with 6-core, 12-thread configurations, but a new chip has appeared in the 3DMark database that brings more power to the table. This particular chip features a base clock of 3.2GHz and a boost clock of 4.3GHz. It also features a total of 8 cores and 16 threads. However, it’s reported that Rocket Lake-S will be available in up to 10-core/20-thread configurations, just like its Comet Lake-S counterpart.

Rocket Lake-S processors will share much in common with Tiger Lake, which will launch later this year for the mobile side, with respect to architecture. For example, both will use Willow Cove CPU cores and will have integrated Xe Gen12 graphics. The primary difference between the two is that Tiger Lake will make use of a refined 10nm process node.

It’s also reported that Rocket Lake-S processors will continue to use LGA-1200 Z490 motherboards that were introduced recently with Comet Lake-S. These motherboards, however, reportedly won’t be compatible with 12th generation Alder Lake-S processors, which will signal the shift to 10nm on the desktop for Intel.