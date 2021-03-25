Intel 10th Gen Core CPU Deals Bring Big Discounts Up To 17% Ahead Of Rocket Lake-S Launch

Intel's Rocket Lake-S family of processors is launching next week, and pricing for the existing Comet Lake-S family has fluctuated quite a bit during the lead-up. Some popular Comet Lake-S processors are dropping down to [near] all-time lows at Amazon to make room for the new crop.

Amazon is currently discounting Core i9-10900KF, Core i7-10700KF, and Core i5-10600KF LGA-1200 processors. As you may recall, the "KF" designation means these processors have their onboard GPU disabled, necessitating a discrete GPU. However, given that gaming enthusiasts likely already have Radeon or GeForce graphics cards on-hand, this shouldn't be too much of a concern.

At the top of the stack is the Core i9-10900KF, a 10-core/20-thread CPU with a base clock of 3.7GHz and a maximum turbo of 5.3GHz. The Core i7-10700KF chimes in with 8 cores and 16 threads, along with base/max turbo clocks of 3.8GHz and 5.1GHz, respectively. Finally, we come to the Core i5-10600KF, which is a 6-core/12-thread processor. It features a base clock of 4.1GHz and a maximum turbo of 4.8GHz. All the processors come unlocked, with a TDP of 125 watts.





The Core i9-10900KF is priced at $419.99, representing an 11% discount off its list price, while the Core i7-10700KF rings in at $298.05, a 17% discount. As for Core i5-10600KF, it is $199.99, a 16 percent savings off the list price.

To put this pricing into perspective, the upcoming Core i9-11900KF, Core i7-11700KF, and Core i5-11600KF Rocket Lake-S processors will launch at $513, $374, and $237, respectively. However, we don't know how tight supplies will be for these incoming processors and if demand will be as voracious as it has been for AMD's popular Ryzen 5000 family of desktop processors in recent months.

We should note that many existing Z490 motherboards designed for Comet Lake-S processors are just a BIOS update away from supporting the luxuries afforded by Rocket Lake-S. For example, MSI's entire Z490 motherboard lineup supports PCIe 4.0 GPUs and SSDs when a Rocket Lake-S processor is onboard. So, if you choose to purchase one of these hot Comet Lake-S deals today, you could always pop in a Rocket Lake-S chip down the road and not miss a beat.