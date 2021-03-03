Grab A Core i9-10900K For $400, Core i5-10600K At $175 With These Hot Deals





Intel will launch its 11generation Rocket Lake-S desktop processors later this month, which means that discounts will soon start piling up on the current-generation 10generation Comet Lake-S family. Such is the case for two family members: the flagship Core i9-10900K and the more value-oriented Core i5-10600K.

Both processors are on sale today at B&H Photo with healthy discounts. The retailer typically sells the Core i9-10900K for $469.99, but today it's discounted by 15 percent, bringing its price down to $399.99. If you have a tighter budget, the Core i5-10600K is usually priced at $229.99 but can be had today for $174.99 (a 24 percent discount).

The flagship Core i9-10900K is a 10-core/20-thread processor with 20MB of cache, a base clock of 3.7GHz, and a maximum turbo clock of 5.3GHz. The Core i5-10600K, on the other hand, is a 6-core/12-thread processor with 12MB of cache, a 4.1GHz base clock, and a 4.8GHz maximum turbo clock. Both processors use the LGA-1200 socket and are compatible with Intel's 400 Series motherboards.

However, if you play your cards right, compliant Z490 motherboards will allow you to stick in an 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processor and access full PCIe 4.0 compliance for your graphics card and M.2 SSD later down the road. All MSI Z490 motherboards gain this support with a BIOS update along with most 400 Series motherboards from EVGA and ASUS.

B&H Photo says that its current Comet Lake-S sale is only available for the next 10 hours (or while supplies last), so you'd better act quickly at these prices.

Intel confirmed yesterday that its next-generation Rocket Lake-S family would launch on March 30th, and we're hoping to get official pricing for the processors in the coming weeks. Although Rocket Lake-S processors, including the flagship Core i9-11900K, are still built on the 14nm process node, they are expected to bring up to a 19 percent IPC uplift compared to Comet Lake-S.