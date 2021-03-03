CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, March 03, 2021, 02:24 PM EDT

Grab A Core i9-10900K For $400, Core i5-10600K At $175 With These Hot Deals

intel core i9 10900k 2
Intel will launch its 11th generation Rocket Lake-S desktop processors later this month, which means that discounts will soon start piling up on the current-generation 10th generation Comet Lake-S family. Such is the case for two family members: the flagship Core i9-10900K and the more value-oriented Core i5-10600K.

Both processors are on sale today at B&H Photo with healthy discounts. The retailer typically sells the Core i9-10900K for $469.99, but today it's discounted by 15 percent, bringing its price down to $399.99. If you have a tighter budget, the Core i5-10600K is usually priced at $229.99 but can be had today for $174.99 (a 24 percent discount).

The flagship Core i9-10900K is a 10-core/20-thread processor with 20MB of cache, a base clock of 3.7GHz, and a maximum turbo clock of 5.3GHz. The Core i5-10600K, on the other hand, is a 6-core/12-thread processor with 12MB of cache, a 4.1GHz base clock, and a 4.8GHz maximum turbo clock. Both processors use the LGA-1200 socket and are compatible with Intel's 400 Series motherboards. 

However, if you play your cards right, compliant Z490 motherboards will allow you to stick in an 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processor and access full PCIe 4.0 compliance for your graphics card and M.2 SSD later down the road. All MSI Z490 motherboards gain this support with a BIOS update along with most 400 Series motherboards from EVGA and ASUS.

B&H Photo says that its current Comet Lake-S sale is only available for the next 10 hours (or while supplies last), so you'd better act quickly at these prices.

Intel confirmed yesterday that its next-generation Rocket Lake-S family would launch on March 30th, and we're hoping to get official pricing for the processors in the coming weeks. Although Rocket Lake-S processors, including the flagship Core i9-11900K, are still built on the 14nm process node, they are expected to bring up to a 19 percent IPC uplift compared to Comet Lake-S.

Tags:  deals, Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), comet lake-s, core i9-10900k, core i5-10600k

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms