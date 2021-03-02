CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, March 02, 2021, 09:30 AM EDT

All MSI Z490 Motherboards To Support PCIe 4.0 With 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S CPUs

msi z490 unify
If you purchased an MSI Z490 motherboard with your new Comet Lake-S processor last year or are looking to save some bucks by forgoing a newer Z590 motherboard, we've got some good news for you. MSI announced this morning that all its Z490 motherboards support PCIe 4.0 with 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processors via a simple BIOS update.

While some motherboard manufacturers are taking a selective approach regarding enabling PCIe 4.0 support, it's good to hear that MSI made the necessary hardware choices on the backend to make this possible. "To be PCIe 4.0 compatible, several components on the motherboards are necessary, including PCIe 4.0 ready clock generator, lane switch, redriver, PCIe slots, and M.2 connectors," said MSI in a blog post. "Thanks to the complete PCIe 4.0 solutions, MSI Z490 motherboards provide the most stable design for PCIe 4.0 and unlock the full performance of PCIe 4.0 devices."

With this full compliance, you'll be able to plug a PCI 4.0 graphics card like the GeForce RTX 3080 -- if you can find one at MSRP -- into a free PCI Express x16 slot or a Samsung SSD 980 Pro into a free M.2 slot and get maximum performance. In the case of the Samsung SSD 980 Pro, yes, that means that you'll be on the receiving end of 7,000 MB/sec sequential reads and 5,100 MB/sec sequential writes.

msi z490 motherboards

A list of MSI's current Z490 motherboards and the necessary BIOS to enable full PCIe 4.0 compliance is listed above.

Intel will launch its Rocket Lake-S desktop processors later this month, and they'll be going head-to-head with AMD's Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 family. Intel is promising up to a 19 percent uplift in IPC performance over the current-generation Comet Lake family, along with improvements to multi-core performance. However, one thing to note is that Rocket Lake-S will top out with just 8-core/16-thread configurations (Core i9-11900K). The previous flagship, the Core i9-10900K, offered 10 cores and 20 threads. However, Intel is confident that the underlying architectural changes will allow the Core i9-11900K to provide superior performance across-the-board.

Tags:  Intel, MSI, (NASDAQ:INTC), z490, pcie 4.0, rocket lake-s

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms