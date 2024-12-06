NVIDIA's GPU Driver Tuned For Indiana Jones Also Fixes Crashes In These Games





Bethesda has opened up early access for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ahead of the game's broad release on Monday, December 9, and right cue, NVIDIA has come out with optimized GPU drivers to squeeze the most performance possible out of your GeForce RTX GPU. The latest GPU—version 566.36 WHQL—also includes some notable bug fixes.





Notice we specifically mentioned "RTX," as Bethesda's PC specs requirements call for a GPU supporting hardware-based ray tracing. That's true even for the minimum requirements—simply put, if you plan to play on PC, you need GPU with dedicated for ray tracing. There are also separate sets of requirements for "full ray tracing," which kicks things up notch for users with a powerful enough PC.





While the game pushes the envelope somewhat, NVIDIA is touting big performance games through its DLSS Super Resolution upscaling tech, and an even bigger boost for GeForce RTX 40 series owners who can enable DLSS 3 with Frame Generation.





Source: NVIDIA







"On average, performance increases by 2X at 4K, with Ray Traced Global Illumination lighting enabled, along with the game’s highest quality Supreme-preset settings," NVIDIA claims.







In addition to the benchmark data NVIDIA shared above, the company claims gamers playing at 1440p and 1080p can hit over 100 frames per second using the highest quality Supreme preset "on a wide variety of GeForce RTX 40 series" GPUs.





If you preordered Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and plan to play via early access, note that full ray tracing—otherwise known as path tracing—won't be available until the game releases to everyone on Monday.





NVIDIA's latest GPU driver is also optimized for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Marvel Rivals, both which support DLSS 3. Beyond that, NVIDIA's software engineers fixed some gaming bugs that were causing Forza Horizon 5 and God of War: Ragnarok to crash.



