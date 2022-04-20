iBuyPower's New Alder Lake Gaming PC Rocks A Fish Tank Vibe And It's Kind Of Cool





The folks at iBuyPower have launched a new gaming desktop, the Y60BB2090, and we're here for the fish tank vibe it gives off. In fact, this feels like a missed opportunity to roll with a fishy model designation rather than the boring combination of characters (numbers and letters) it settled on. Whatever, it looks cool and reasonably configured for a gaming PC.





That case, by the way, is the Hyte Y60. Hyte came into being around seven months ago as the "PC components and lifestyle brand of iBuyPower" and the Y60 is its second chassis (the first was the Revolt 3). It features a wraparound tempered glass design and a vertical GPU mount to show off your graphics card.











From the reviews we've read, the Y60 is best served with an all-in-one liquid cooler, and that's included with the Y60BB2090. It's attached to a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, a great option for midrange gaming.





This is flanked by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF Alder Lake processor and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RGB memory, all of which are nestled into an unspecified motherboard based on Intel's flagship Z690 chips. Other parts include a 1TB NVMe solid state drive, 750W power supply (80 Plus Gold), and several ARGB fans (two on the AIO radiator, two on the floor, and one in the rear).



