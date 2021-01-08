CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, January 08, 2021, 01:25 PM EDT

Hyundai Confirms It's In Discussions To Produce Long-Rumored Electric 'Apple Car'

hyundai prophecy ev 3
It seems as though we've been hearing rumors about an Apple electric vehicle (EV) for at least the past half-decade. Those reports died down over the last year, but they're bursting back to life this week thanks to a rather curious admission from Hyundai Motor Group.

The South Korean auto giant today confirmed that it is in talks with Apple to produce a future EV, which is quite odd considering that potential Apple suppliers/partners usually don’t acknowledge such talks. “We understand that Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor," said a Hyundai representative in a statement to CNBC. "As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided."

hyundai prophecy ev 4

The confirmation from Hyundai comes just a day after the Korea Economic Daily reported that Hyundai and Apple could reportedly team up not only for development and production of the vehicle, but also for the batteries that will power it. According to the Korean report, an internal review of the "Apple Car" has already been approved by Hyundai Motor Group, and is simply awaiting approval from company Chairman Chung Eui-son. 

Even if both Hyundai and Apple approve plans for the Apple Car, it's reported that production of the vehicle might not commence until at least 2027. That would put Apple well behind the competition in the EV space, which is starting to heat up. Tesla has long been the dominant player in this field with its family of electric sedans and crossovers, but players like PorscheMercedes-Benz, and even Ford are looking to challenge Tesla at the high-end.

hyundai prophecy ev 1
Hynundai Prophecy EV Concept

By teaming up with a known brand like Hyundai, the Apple Car would immediately have clout in the industry given the Korean brand's engineering prowess. While Hyundai vehicles were once considered a laughing stock in the 80s and 90s, the company began turning things around in the early 2000s and is now producing vehicles that are near the top of the respective classes that it competes in. Hyundai has even been driving further upmarket with its standalone Genesis brand, which challenges the best from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.

Apple for its part is staying mum about any future products, as is typically the case for the company. However, the project has reportedly been in existence at Apple since at least 2014 operating under the codename Project Titan.


Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), hyundai, apple car, project titan

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms