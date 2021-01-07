CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, January 07, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT

Mercedes-Benz Unveils 56-Inch Hyperscreen OLED Infotainment Display For EQS EV

mbux hyperscreen 4
Mercedes-Benz, like a lot of other luxury cars makers out there, is in a race to one-up Tesla. Tesla really came into its own back in the early 2010s with its Model S, and then expanded its lineup over the years with its Model X, Model 3, and most recently the Model Y. Mercedes-Benz is looking to challenge Tesla for EV supremacy with its upcoming EQS EV.

While the final production exterior design of the upcoming EQS has not been unveiled, Mercedes-Benz is more than willing to give us a glimpse at the vehicle's interior. The central focus of the interior is its next-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which is highlighted by the Hyperscreen. If you thought that the display in the Model S or Model 3 were large, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

mbux hyperscreen 3

The Hyperscreen measures 56 inches across, and combines several OLED displays that appear to blend seamlessly together. The Hyperscreen stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar and encompasses the instrument cluster behind the steering, the central infotainment display, and a display that stretches out in front of the passenger. The sweeping blend of curved glass (which features aluminum silicate for scratch resistance) and displays flows across the dashboard and is of course operated by touch.

mbux hyperscreen 2

One of the problems with touch displays in cars, however, is that drivers often must dig through various submenus to alter vehicle settings or sometimes to even access controls like seat heaters/cooling. Mercedes-Benz is avoiding this driver distraction with what it is calling Zero Layer. "The most important and most commonly used interactions can be operated on a single, top-level," the company writes. "You rarely have to dive into submenus and thus shorten the interaction time. This is a continuation of intuitive operation and is part of the 'emotional intelligence' of our Mercedes-EQ brand."

mercedes benz eqs 2
Mercedes-Benz EQS Prototype

The Hyperscreen also incorporates haptic feedback when you interact with the displays using 12 actuators. There are also two coatings on the display to cut down on reflections and to make cleaning it easier. However, we still shudder at the thought of 56 inches worth of glass covered in fingerprints. Running the system is an octa-core processor combined with 24GB of RAM, which is kind of impressive for an automotive application. There's even a fingerprint sensor integrated into the main display which can identify different drivers, and pull up custom vehicle settings. 

It's expected that the production Mercedes-Benz EQS will launch in late 2021.


Tags:  OLED, Mercedes-Benz, eqs, hyperscreen

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms