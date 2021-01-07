Mercedes-Benz Unveils 56-Inch Hyperscreen OLED Infotainment Display For EQS EV





Mercedes-Benz , like a lot of other luxury cars makers out there, is in a race to one-up Tesla . Tesla really came into its own back in the early 2010s with its Model S, and then expanded its lineup over the years with its Model X, Model 3, and most recently the Model Y. Mercedes-Benz is looking to challenge Tesla for EV supremacy with its upcoming EQS EV.

While the final production exterior design of the upcoming EQS has not been unveiled, Mercedes-Benz is more than willing to give us a glimpse at the vehicle's interior. The central focus of the interior is its next-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which is highlighted by the Hyperscreen. If you thought that the display in the Model S or Model 3 were large, you ain't seen nothin' yet.





The Hyperscreen measures 56 inches across, and combines several OLED displays that appear to blend seamlessly together. The Hyperscreen stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar and encompasses the instrument cluster behind the steering, the central infotainment display, and a display that stretches out in front of the passenger. The sweeping blend of curved glass (which features aluminum silicate for scratch resistance) and displays flows across the dashboard and is of course operated by touch.





One of the problems with touch displays in cars, however, is that drivers often must dig through various submenus to alter vehicle settings or sometimes to even access controls like seat heaters/cooling. Mercedes-Benz is avoiding this driver distraction with what it is calling Zero Layer. "The most important and most commonly used interactions can be operated on a single, top-level," the company writes. "You rarely have to dive into submenus and thus shorten the interaction time. This is a continuation of intuitive operation and is part of the 'emotional intelligence' of our Mercedes-EQ brand."

Mercedes-Benz EQS Prototype

The Hyperscreen also incorporates haptic feedback when you interact with the displays using 12 actuators. There are also two coatings on the display to cut down on reflections and to make cleaning it easier. However, we still shudder at the thought of 56 inches worth of glass covered in fingerprints. Running the system is an octa-core processor combined with 24GB of RAM, which is kind of impressive for an automotive application. There's even a fingerprint sensor integrated into the main display which can identify different drivers, and pull up custom vehicle settings.

It's expected that the production Mercedes-Benz EQS will launch in late 2021.