Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Miss 2026 Launch Window Amid Design Setbacks
The claims Apple has encountered an unexpected number of issues as the foldable iPhone has entered “a crucial stage of the engineering verification test, and this month till early may is extremely critical" before heading into mass production. A source familiar with the situation shared that "the current situation could put the mass production timeline at risk.”
Several of the company’s manufacturing partners were informed of a delay to the production schedule thanks to the issues that have cropped up. Apple is hard at work trying to iron out these snags with the hopes of minimizing the delays, as it’s a device it’s relying on to bring a shot to the arm to its long running iPhone lineup.
Despite putting significant resources into getting this new iPhone out the door in time for the usual September launch window, a source notes that "Apple and the supply chain are working under a pressured timeline and the current solutions are not enough to completely solve the engineering challenge... more time is needed."
There’s still a chance the foldable iPhone will debut at the tail end of this year, but the most likely scenario is that its announcement and release are pushed back into early 2027, according to the report. That would have it show up alongside the upcoming iPhone 18, which itself is seeing a shift in release schedule to a spring launch window. It’s not ideal for Apple, as the sticker shock of the foldable iPhone will be more pronounced next to the price of the iPhone 18 compared to that of the iPhone 18 Pro.