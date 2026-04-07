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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leak Points To A Dramatically Wider Design

by Alan VelascoTuesday, April 07, 2026, 02:40 PM EDT
samsung galaxy z wide fold leak hero
Samsung may have just given its Galaxy Z Trifold a limited production run, but that doesn’t mean the company is backing off on innovating in the foldable phone space. A new report has emerged from investigation in the files of an unreleased Samsung firmware, and there are signs pointing to a new foldable model on the horizon, likely to be named the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, which will be able to compete with the long rumored foldable iPhone Apple is working on.

The One UI 9 SM-F971B firmware holds the clues to this interesting, new design. While rummaging through the firmware, SamMobile discovered several images that popped up that give away the aspect ratio of the device’s display, which comes in at a 4:3 ratio. When compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which utilizes a roughly 1:1 aspect ratio, it will be significantly wider and probably justify the naming choice.

samsung galaxy z wide fold leak body
Image by SamMobile.

There are going to be several benefits to adopting this wider design. It will provide users with an increased viewing area that should make viewing content a more enjoyable experience, and could end up being easier to hold in the hand for most users. Moreover, Samsung is rumored to be implementing an improved folding mechanism that will greatly reduce the crease typically found on foldable devices.

Interestingly, the 4:3 aspect ratio is similar to what the short-lived Galaxy Z Trifold was sporting, and it might be that Samsung didn’t want two the two devices cannibalizing sales from one another. It also means that those who missed out on ordering the Trifold while it was available might be able to get a hold of the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and get a similar experience.

It’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold will launch sometime later this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Tags:  smartphones, samung, foldables, galaxy z fold 8
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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