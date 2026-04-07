Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leak Points To A Dramatically Wider Design
The One UI 9 SM-F971B firmware holds the clues to this interesting, new design. While rummaging through the firmware, SamMobile discovered several images that popped up that give away the aspect ratio of the device’s display, which comes in at a 4:3 ratio. When compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which utilizes a roughly 1:1 aspect ratio, it will be significantly wider and probably justify the naming choice.
There are going to be several benefits to adopting this wider design. It will provide users with an increased viewing area that should make viewing content a more enjoyable experience, and could end up being easier to hold in the hand for most users. Moreover, Samsung is rumored to be implementing an improved folding mechanism that will greatly reduce the crease typically found on foldable devices.
Interestingly, the 4:3 aspect ratio is similar to what the short-lived Galaxy Z Trifold was sporting, and it might be that Samsung didn’t want two the two devices cannibalizing sales from one another. It also means that those who missed out on ordering the Trifold while it was available might be able to get a hold of the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and get a similar experience.
It’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold will launch sometime later this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8.