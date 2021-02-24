HP Is Buying HyperX In Bid To Capitalize On Booming PC Gaming Peripherals Market





HP on Wednesday announced it has agreed to purchase Kingston's gaming division HyperX for $425 million, as part of a broader play to cash in on the fast-growing PC peripheral market. The acquisition gives HP a bigger foothold in the flourishing PC peripheral space , which the company anticipates being a lucrative $12.2 billion industry-wide market by 2024.





HyperX sells a range of PC gaming accessories, including headsets, mechanical keyboards , mice, mouse pads, and USB microphones. It also offers various products for game consoles. Many of HyperX's products have been well received by gamers, like its Pulsefire Haste mouse and especially its expansive line of Cloud gaming headsets for both PC, PlayStation, and Xbox..





"HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc. "We continue to advance our leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies."





Lores also noted that HP sees "significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market," and that the acquisition of HyperX will ultimately "drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business."





It remains to be seen how exactly HP will integrate HyperX into its lineup, or what those innovative plans entail. HP already offers a range of gaming peripherals and accessories under its OMEN brand, including mice, keyboards, and headsets. It's possible HP will fuse the brands together (think ROG Strix), though the company hinted it will leverage its HyperX acquisition to flesh out its gaming peripheral line across a wider set of desktops and laptops, and not necessarily within just the OMEN family.





"HP has built a large and growing global gaming portfolio in recent years, led by its OMEN brand and a world-class ecosystem of hardware, software, content, and services... Adding HyperX to HP’s broader gaming ecosystem will deliver innovative new experiences across everything gamers see, hear, and touch," HP said.



