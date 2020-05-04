HP Updates OMEN Gaming Desktop PCs With Comet Lake-S And Ryzen 3000 Muscle

There are two sizes, as indicated by the model names—one sports a larger 30-liter chassis with a front intake fan, and the other rocks a skinnier 25-liter enclosure without a front intake fan (just as the Obelisk lacked one). Both models cling to the micro-ATX standard and feature tool-less designs, to make upgrading and swapping out components an easy affair.

Here's what we're looking at for hardware...



CPU: Up to an Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900

Up to an Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900 GPU: Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700

Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 RAM: Up to 64GB HyperX Fury DDR4-3200

Up to 64GB HyperX Fury DDR4-3200 Storage: Up to 2TB NVMe SSD (WD Black) and 2TB HDD

Up to 2TB NVMe SSD (WD Black) and 2TB HDD PSU: Up to 750W Cooler Master 80 Plus Platinum

Up to 750W Cooler Master 80 Plus Platinum Pricing: $1,199.99+ for Omen 30L, $899.99+ for Omen 25L

HP notes this is the first time it has used Cooler Master hardware. In addition to tapping Cooler Master for the power supply, HP is also injecting optional (and configurable) 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU, from the company. And of course HP is leaning on other recognizable brands for the various hardware components.







"The OMEN brand continues to evolve its identity and grow a world class ecosystem of hardware and software solutions in meaningful ways that address the needs of all gamers, especially at a time when socially connecting from home with friends and loved ones is so important," said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. "The latest OMEN gaming desktop adds components from Cooler Master, WD_Black from Western Digital, and expanded options from HyperX which reinforces our commitment toward providing the best tools for progressing in your favorite games."