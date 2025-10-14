HP Unveils Limited Edition Omen 16 Gaming Laptop For Diehard League Of Legends Fans





HP chose the 2025 League of Legends World Championship event as a launchpad for its limited-edition Omen 16 gaming laptop, which incorporates design accents from the popular game with a potent selection of parts. The new laptop also sports an upgraded thermal design and intelligent performance optimization through Omen AI, the company says.





Developed in collaboration with Riot Games, the themed Omen 16 laptop takes a somewhat subtle approach to exuding fandom for League of Legends. You can see a spattering of graphics on the lid and main deck in the render above, including a Hextech gold border around the keyboard and lines on each side of the trackpad.













Beyond those elements, HP infused the laptop with an exclusive font and key callouts to the QWER and DF keys, as opposed to the typical WSAD callouts that you see on some gaming laptops (like HP's excellent Omen Transcend 16 we reviewed ). That's because in League of Legends, the QWER keys default to a set of abilities, while the DF keys default to summoner spells. The keyboard also features 4-zone RGB lighting.





Fancy theming aside, the limited edition Omen 16 sports a 16-inch display display with a 2560x1600 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. HP will also offer an option of a 1920x1200 resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate.





It's powered by an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor (16C/24T, up to 5.2GHz, 30MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake-HX , a GeForce RTX 5070 or 5060 GPU, 32GB of DDR-5600 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD).













Connectivity options include 1x USB Type-C (10Gbps), 1x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 2x USB Type-A (5Gbps), a 1Gbps LAN port, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. And for wireless, options include Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.4 or Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3.





Based on the specs alone, it's a reasonably powered gaming laptop and not just for esports, particularly if opting for the faster GPU. Granted, the mobile GeForce RTX 5070 with 4,608 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR7 on a 128-bit bus is not in the same class as the desktop variant with 6,144 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR7, and a 192-bit bus. However, it's still a decent option for mid-range gaming.













"The Omen 16 League of Legends Limited Edition gaming laptop brings a new layer of personalization to competitive gear. It reflects a deeper focus on player identity, giving fans a way to connect with the game they love through the device they use most. With performance tuned for top titles and an aesthetic shaped by the League universe, it’s built to fit seamlessly into a player’s world both on and off the Rift," HP says.





HP's new Omen 16 laptop is available to preorder for $1,999.99 and will ship on November 23. According to the preorder page, that price applies to the GeForce RTX 5070 GPU option and fancier display. It's not clear when a cheaper config will be offered.













HP also announced an Omen 25 gaming monitor. The "tournament-ready" display features an IPS panel with 1920x1080 resolution and fast 360Hz refresh rate.





According to HP, it comes color calibrated from the factory and achieves 99.5% coverage of the sRGB color space. It also features a 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time with overdrive, 400 nits brightness, HDR support with DisplayHDR 400 certification, and is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible.





Connectivity options include a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, two USB Type-A downstream ports (and one USB-B upstream), and a 3.5mm audio-out jack.



