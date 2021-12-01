HotHardware's Falcon Northwest Intel 12th Gen Gaming PC Giveaway Winner!
Hot on the heels of Intel's recent 12th Gen Core processor launch, we partnered up with Falcon Northwest (and its generous colleagues!) to give away an absolute stunner of a gaming PC, as you can clearly see in all of the pics.
We know many of you have been itching to get you hands on some 12th Gen Core processor goodness, and with the help of our friends at Falcon Northwest, we're about to make one of you very happy!
customized Falcon Northwest Talon, packed with some of the latest and greatest hardware currently available. How beastly you ask? Pretty, freakin' beastly!
Up for grabs is a unique Falcon Northwest Talon PC with custom Intel 12th Gen Core themed graphics, loaded with Intel's flagship processor and a powerful RTX 3090 GPU. The full specifications for this gorgeous system include:
- Intel Core i9-12900K CPU
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3
- 4 TB Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 SSD
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO Motherboard
- Intel AX210 NIC - 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
- Falcon Northwest Custom CPU Liquid Cooling
- 32GB of Crucial DDR5 Memory
- 1000 Watt Seasonic Prime Power Supply
- Custom cabling by CableMod
Randy S., you are the lucky winner! Please, shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!
** Please note, this giveaway was for U.S. or Canadian residents only. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **