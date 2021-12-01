CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaWednesday, December 01, 2021, 02:54 PM EDT

HotHardware's Falcon Northwest Intel 12th Gen Gaming PC Giveaway Winner!

falcon northwest 12th gen hero
Hot on the heels of Intel's recent 12th Gen Core processor launch, we partnered up with Falcon Northwest (and its generous colleagues!) to give away an absolute stunner of a gaming PC, as you can clearly see in all of the pics.

We know many of you have been itching to get you hands on some 12th Gen Core processor goodness, and with the help of our friends at Falcon Northwest, we're about to make one of you very happy!

falcon northwest 12th gen internals 2
Thanks to the generosity of Falcon Northwest, and partners like Intel, ASUS, Crucial and Seagate, we're be giving away this beautiful, but beastly, customized Falcon Northwest Talon, packed with some of the latest and greatest hardware currently available. How beastly you ask? Pretty, freakin' beastly!

Up for grabs is a unique Falcon Northwest Talon PC with custom Intel 12th Gen Core themed graphics, loaded with Intel's flagship processor and a powerful RTX 3090 GPU. The full specifications for this gorgeous system include:
This ultra powerful PC is valued at approximately $6,750, but the beautiful customizations and care that went into building it are priceless...
falcon northwest 12th gen side
All you had to do to earn entry points to win this beast was like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, or visit a couple of pages, and you’d automatically be entered. We have finally had a chance to let Gleam do its things and have picked the lucky winner! So, without further delay...

HotHardware's Falcon Northwest Intel 12th Gen Gaming PC Thanksgiving Giveaway!

Randy S., you are the lucky winner! Please, shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!

** Please note, this giveaway was for U.S. or Canadian residents only. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **
