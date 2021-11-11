CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, November 11, 2021, 02:58 PM EDT

HotHardware's Falcon Northwest Intel 12th Gen Gaming PC Thanksgiving Giveaway!

falcon northwest 12th gen hero
Things are heating up in the PC industry as we head into the holiday season, as evidenced by Intel's recent 12th Gen Core processor launch. 12th Gen Core processors bring the fight to Intel's rivals with a brand-new hybrid architecture that offers top-notch performance -- especially for games -- and the platform as a whole incorporates a host of bleeding-edge technologies.

We know many of you are itching to get you hands on some 12th Gen Core processor goodness, and with the help of our friends at Falcon Northwest, we've got you covered!
falcon northwest 12th gen internals 2
Thanks to the generosity of Falcon Northwest, and partners like Intel, ASUS, Crucial and Seagate, we'll be giving away a beautiful, but beastly, customized Falcon Northwest Talon, packed with some of the latest and greatest hardware currently available. How beastly you ask? Pretty, freakin' beastly!

Up for grabs is a unique Falcon Northwest Talon PC with custom Intel 12th Gen Core themed graphics, loaded with Intel's flagship processor and a powerful RTX 3090 GPU. The full specifications for this gorgeous system include:
  • Intel Core i9-12900K CPU
  • EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3
  • 4 TB Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 storage
  • ASUS ROG X690 ROG Hero motherboard
  • Falcon’s Custom CPU Liquid Cooling
  • 32GB of Crucial DDR5 Memory
  • 1000 Watt Seasonic Prime power supply
  • Custom cabling by CableMod
This ultra powerful PC is valued at approximately $6,750, but the beautiful customizations and care that went into building it are priceless -- and it could be yours!
falcon northwest 12th gen side
All you have to do to earn entry points to win this awesome PC is visit, like and / or subscribe to handful of social media sites and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win. There are numerous, easy ways to enter! Take a look...

HotHardware's Thanksgiving Intel 12th Gen Gaming PC Giveaway With Falcon Northwest!

** Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this give-away is for U.S. and Canadian, 18+ residents only. Employees of Falcon, Intel, Crucial, ASUS and HotHardware are not eligible. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with the contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. This promotion is void where prohibited. **
falcon northwest 12th gen internals
This is a great chance for to you to win a custom, powerful new gaming PC featuring bleeding-edge components from Intel, with beautiful custom artwork, expertly built by the longtime PC gaming enthusiasts at Falcon Northwest!

The giveaway entry period begins at 1:00PM (PST) on November 11, 2021 and will run until 8:59PM (PST / 11:59 PM ET) on November 26, 2021, the day after Thanksgiving. Good Luck everyone and a huge thanks to Falcon, Intel, ASUS, and Crucial for making this giveaway possible!

Let is know how badly you want to win this beast in the comment below!
falcon northwest 12th gen face
