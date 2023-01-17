HOT Samsung Storage Deals Up To 63% Off SSDs And More Are Too Good To Miss
We often talk of upgrades for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM in terms of relative value, but the biggest driver of savings is usually in the storage space. Whether you are considering an upgrade to your SSD, finally swapping out that spinning platter, or maybe you just need some faster or better portable media, Samsung is serving up some fantastic deals on drives for you to check out below.
The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is a great choice, pictured above, and the 2TB model has a fantastic sale right now. This NVMe Gen 4 drive has a read speed of up to 7,000 MB/s and a write speed of up to 5,100 MB/s. That's blazingly fast to make for an excellent boot drive and more than fast enough for users to upgrade their PlayStation 5—though getting a heatsink if you do that is recommended. This drive has an incredible 53% discount from $379.99 making it only $179.99!
Perhaps portable storage is your need. In that case, the Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD is an excellent choice. On USB 3.2 Gen 2 supported devices it can operate with read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. Bring this useful drive along with you for only $159.99. That's 41% off its usual $269.99 and a savings of $110!
Are photography or cinematography more your jam? Or are you looking for a space upgrade to a phone or tablet that actually still has as Micro SD card slot? Maybe you were lucky enough to have picked up a Raspberry Pi 4 during these shortages and think it needs more storage space. In any of those cases the 256GB Samsung Evo Select MicroSDXC Memory Card would be an excellent choice. This SDXC, U3, Class 10 rated card has transfer speeds of up to 130 MB/s. While that may seem slow compared to the SSDs listed above, this is still a reasonably fast option for the purpose it was built for. You can pick this up for $20.70 less than its usual $39.99, making it only $19.29!
There is a ton more storage, portable and otherwise, on sale from Samsung. Below we have a list of more of our favorite options, but you can use this link to see if something else better fits your needs.
- Samsung Bar Plus 3.1 USB Flash Drive 128GB - $14.99 (63% off, save $25)
- Samsung 980 Pro 500GB - $74.99 (46% off, save $65)
- Samsung 870 QVO SATA III SSD 1TB - $74.99 (44% off, save $60)
- Samsung Pro Plus MicroSDXC Card 256GB w/ USB Reader - $23.99 (62% off, save $39)
- Samsung Pro Endurance MicroSDXC Card 128GB - $15.99 (43% off, save $12)