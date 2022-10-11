Supercharge Your Gaming PC With These HOT Prime Day GeForce RTX And Radeon GPU Deals





We won't go so far as to say the Great GPU Shortage of 2022 (and earlier) is now a distant memory (it's still 2022 after all), but the situation is definitely improved. Between the crypto crash and improved supply, finding a GPU in stock is no longer an impossible task. Even better, you can actually find some graphics cards on sale, as evidenced by several Amazon Prime Day markdowns.





ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition, as pictured above. It's on sale for (save $120 over MSRP). As the model name suggests, this is a factory overclocked card with a 1,875MHz boost clock (up from NVIDiA's reference 1,770MHz clock). One of them is the, as pictured above. It's on sale for $679.99 at Amazon (save $120 over MSRP). As the model name suggests, this is a factory overclocked card with a 1,875MHz boost clock (up from NVIDiA's reference 1,770MHz clock).





This card also boasts a custom three-fan cooling solution, high end components, and a rigid backplate to prevent flexing. There's a good chance you'll be able to squeeze some additional clocks out of this beast, though as always when it comes to overclocking, your mileage may vary.









XFX Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Black Edition graphics card for (save $200). That's a mouthful for sure. It's also the second-fastest Radeon card in AMD's stable, behind only the Radeon RX 6950 XT. For not much more, you can bring home angraphics card for $699.99 at Amazon (save $200). That's a mouthful for sure. It's also the second-fastest Radeon card in AMD's stable, behind only the Radeon RX 6950 XT.





As you can see in our GeForce RTX 3070 Ti review , the Radeon RX 6900 XT is generally the faster card in gaming. In addition, the XFX model that's on sale here is factory overclocked with a 1,950MHz base clock (up from 1,825MHz), 2,135MHz Game clock (up from 2,015MHz), and 2,365MHz boost clock (up from 2,250MHz).









Here's a fun fact—the most widely used graphics card on Steam is the GeForce GTX 1060, according to the latest Steam hardware survey. While we all dream of owning the best and fastest hardware, top shelf parts come with top shelf price tags. Hence why cards like the GeForce GTX 1060 are so prominent.







Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB is on sale for (save $90). Of course, you miss out on RTX amenities like real-time ray tracing with this card (technically it's supported on GTX hardware, but it's not feasible in most instances). However, this is still a capable card for 1080p gaming (see our If you don't want to go quite that low on the GPU totem pole but still want a more affordable option, theis on sale for $199.99 at Amazon (save $90). Of course, you miss out on RTX amenities like real-time ray tracing with this card (technically it's supported on GTX hardware, but it's not feasible in most instances). However, this is still a capable card for 1080p gaming (see our GeForce GTX 1660 Super review ), and even 1440p in some titles.





Here are some other Amazon Prime Day deals on graphics cards...