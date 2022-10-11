Supercharge Your Gaming PC With These HOT Prime Day GeForce RTX And Radeon GPU Deals
We won't go so far as to say the Great GPU Shortage of 2022 (and earlier) is now a distant memory (it's still 2022 after all), but the situation is definitely improved. Between the crypto crash and improved supply, finding a GPU in stock is no longer an impossible task. Even better, you can actually find some graphics cards on sale, as evidenced by several Amazon Prime Day markdowns.
One of them is the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition, as pictured above. It's on sale for $679.99 at Amazon (save $120 over MSRP). As the model name suggests, this is a factory overclocked card with a 1,875MHz boost clock (up from NVIDiA's reference 1,770MHz clock).
This card also boasts a custom three-fan cooling solution, high end components, and a rigid backplate to prevent flexing. There's a good chance you'll be able to squeeze some additional clocks out of this beast, though as always when it comes to overclocking, your mileage may vary.
For not much more, you can bring home an XFX Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Black Edition graphics card for $699.99 at Amazon (save $200). That's a mouthful for sure. It's also the second-fastest Radeon card in AMD's stable, behind only the Radeon RX 6950 XT.
As you can see in our GeForce RTX 3070 Ti review, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is generally the faster card in gaming. In addition, the XFX model that's on sale here is factory overclocked with a 1,950MHz base clock (up from 1,825MHz), 2,135MHz Game clock (up from 2,015MHz), and 2,365MHz boost clock (up from 2,250MHz).
Here's a fun fact—the most widely used graphics card on Steam is the GeForce GTX 1060, according to the latest Steam hardware survey. While we all dream of owning the best and fastest hardware, top shelf parts come with top shelf price tags. Hence why cards like the GeForce GTX 1060 are so prominent.
If you don't want to go quite that low on the GPU totem pole but still want a more affordable option, the Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB is on sale for $199.99 at Amazon (save $90). Of course, you miss out on RTX amenities like real-time ray tracing with this card (technically it's supported on GTX hardware, but it's not feasible in most instances). However, this is still a capable card for 1080p gaming (see our GeForce GTX 1660 Super review), and even 1440p in some titles.
Here are some other Amazon Prime Day deals on graphics cards...
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo: $999.99 (save $900)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC: $869.99 (save $312.89)
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: $892 (save $375.99)
- XFX Speedster Radeon RX 6800 XT Core: $619 (save $100.99)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC: $577.99 (save $122)
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition: $560.99 (save $99)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC LHR: $399.99 (save $130)
- XFX Speedster Radeon RX 6700 XT Core: $379.99 (save $140)
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 Evo OC Edition: $322.99 (save $57)
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Super Overclocked: $280 (save $49.99)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC: $279.99 (save $50)
- ASUS GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Phoenix Fan Edition: $161 (save $238.99)
Note that NVIDIA recently announced its next-generation Ada Lovelace GPUs consisting of the GeForce RTX 4090 ($1,599), GeForce RTX 4080 12GB ($1,199) and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB ($899). AMD will also be announcing its next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series soon.
Nevertheless, these GPUs are available now and at price points that have typically eluded these SKUs over the past year or so. Also be sure to check out our roundup of Prime Day CPU deals, and check back to our website often—we'll be covering a bunch of deals throughout the week.