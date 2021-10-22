HOT Deals: First M1 Pro MacBook Discount, Big Savings On Samsung TVs, Phones And More

Well now, that didn't take very long at all— Apple's revamped MacBook Pro 16 and 14 laptops with their fancy new M1 Pro silicon is hot off the assembly line, and already discounted! We're not talking about a gigantic savings, mind you, but to be reduced before they even release to retail? Sure, we'll take it. There are also quite a few Samsung products on sale.









Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro 16 sports a beefier version of the M1 Pro with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU for more compute and graphics muscle. It features the same amount of RAM at 16GB, but twice as much SSD storage at 1TB.





Not feeling the Apple ecosystem? That's okay, Amazon is also having a huge sale on a bunch of Samsung products, with some bigger discounts in play.

Save On Samsung Big Screen TVs, Gaming Monitors, Earbuds And More





Let's start with some TVs, because hey, the NBA season just started, the World Series is almost here, and of course the NFL is in high gear (go Patriots). If you're looking to splurge, I can wholeheartedly recommend Samsung's Neo QLED QN90A family. These use mini LEDs to deliver an exceptionally bright picture with zero chance of burn-in. Granted, OLED screens are going to give you better black levels, but having purchased the 85-inch version of Samsung's newest TV series, I am thoroughly impressed with the picture quality.





Mini LED technology has a pricing premium over regular LEDs at the moment, though Amazon's sale prices help save you a bit of coin. Amazon also has Samsung's excellent QN85A series discounted. They don't use mini LEDs, but typically get rave reviews from customers....