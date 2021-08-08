Weekend Hot Deals: Up To $110 Off AirPods Max And iPad Air, Google Wi-Fi Mesh Router For Just $150





We have a gaggle of hot deals for this Sunday on Apple products and a couple of mesh routers that might be right up your alley. Starting things off with the Apple camp, the AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, 4generation iPad Air, and 2generation Apple Pencil are all deeply discounted.

Starting with the AirPods Pro, these wireless noise-canceling earbuds are frequently on sale and today are available for $185 at Woot.com. Admittedly, that's not as low as the recent $179 pricing that we saw late last month, but it's still a screaming bargain versus its retail price of $249. In addition, the AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case, support 3D spatial audio, and last up to 5 hours per charge (24 hours of total runtime is possible thanks to the charging case).





If you want to step further up the latter in audio quality while staying in the Apple camp, the AirPods Max is also on sale. Most laughed at the $549 price tag of the AirPods Max when they first went on sale in December 2020. Featuring a stainless steel headband, funky colors, and a suspect carrying case that looks more like a bra, many felt that it was woefully overpriced despite its features and excellent sound quality.





SimplyMac is currently selling the AirPods Max for $440 after coupon (insta20), which is a $110 discount off its MSRP. That's the lowest price we've seen to date for the headphones. While it's still a bit on the pricey side, that discount may be enough to sway diehard Apple fans that were previously on the fence.

Another popular Apple option is the 4th generation iPad Air, which is again down to its all-time low price of $499. This represents a $100 discount off its regular asking price for the 64GB model. The last time we saw the iPad Air hit this price was from Amazon and Best Buy. This time, Target is getting in on the action in all available colors: Green, Rose Gold, Space Gray, Silver, and Sky Blue. The 256GB model is also $100 off, taking it to $649.





Finally, you can add a second-generation Apple Pencil to go with your new iPad Air from Best Buy. The retailer is currently selling the accessory for $99 instead of its usual price of $129.





Moving on to non-Apple deals, Amazon is currently selling the Google Wifi AC1200 mesh Wi-Fi system (3-pack) for just $149.99, which is a $50 savings. This set gets you a router plus two satellites, which is good to cover a 4,500 square foot home. The router supports the 802.11ac standard and can be easily set up using an app.





Finally, for true bargain shoppers out there, TCL Direct-US (via Amazon) sells the TCL Mesh Wi-Fi system for a low $89.99. The regular price of the system is $169.99, but it is currently on sale for $129.99. A $40 off coupon on the product page that you clip gets you to the final price of $89.99.





The AC1200 system features a main router and two satellites, giving you coverage of 4,500 square feet. We're not that familiar with TCL's networking products, but the company has made a name for itself in the United States with its value-laded Roku Smart TVs. And at this price, it may be a hard deal to pass up.

TCL Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) $89.99 @ Amazon

Be sure to include your thoughts/opinions on any of these products in the comments section below.