Hot Deal: Bag A 2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With M1 On Sale For $150 Off
The biggest and burliest version of Apple's iPad family is the latest generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, released earlier this year. It wields Apple's M1 processor and a big Liquid Retina XDR display, and you can save up to $150 off the list price right now.
The biggest discount to the 2021 model 12.9-inch iPad Pro applies to the one with 512GB of onboard storage. It's marked down to $1,249 on Amazon (save $150), and while it does not always sell for its full MSRP, this is the lowest price we have seen for this SKU. Sure, it's still not cheap—but it never was and it's never going to be. You can, however, save a bit of coin with this deal.
Eventually Apple will get around to updating its iPad Pro lineup with its latest generation M1 Max and M1 Pro processors. We're not there yet. In the meantime, this six-month old tablet wields last generation's M1 processor, which is a still a formidable chip, especially in a tablet form factor. The original M1 boasts an 8-core CPU design that is purportedly up to 50 percent faster than A12Z Bionic that it replaced, and an 8-core GPU that is up to 40 percent faster.
The other highlight is the fantastic display. Apple employed mini LED technology with over 10,000 LEDs crammed across the back of the panel. This yields up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness, and an eye-searing 1,600 nits peak brightness, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It also boasts HDR/Dolby Vision support.
If you want to splurge on more storage, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB is on sale for $1,649.99 at Amazon, which is also $150 below its list price.