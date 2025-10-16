Say What? Honor's New Robot Phone Thinks And Has A Camera That Watches Autonomously





Looking like a cross between Wall-E and a gimbal action cam, the camera module on Honor's new Robot Phone prototype has definitely gotten our curiosity piqued. Unveiled at the recent launch event for the Magic 8 phones, the camera can supposedly autonomously look around, respond to the user, and show emotions.

















Within the video also nestles an alpha symbol rather than the company logo, likely pointing to Honor's (and the maybe the Robot Phone's) role in its Alpha Plan, which is a five-year $10 billion investment in creating human-centric AI devices. The central theme of the design is to give the phone’s AI a physical presence, something that "senses, adapts, and evolves autonomously like a robot, enriching its users’ lives with love, joy, and wisdom.” Yes, those were Honor's actual words.













Despite a cheeky nod to the iPhone, the design of the Robot Phone ironically bears a striking resemblance to an iPhone Pro models. Not a bad thing, in our opinion. Also, while the concept is undeniably cool, the real world would probably cause all kinds durability and maintenance issues with the moving parts and all. Remember the pop-up selfie cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A80 ? Those were known to face mechanical problems and don't offer any kind of dust-water resistance.











