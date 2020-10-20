DJI Pocket 2 4K Action Cam Gains HDR Video, Enhanced Audio And Versatile Modular Accessory Base





DJI is following up on the popular (and diminutive) Osmo Pocket with the aptly named Pocket 2. The company is proclaiming that this is the world's "most powerful and portable stabilized mini camera" and we have no reason to doubt its assertions.

The Pocket 2 is aimed squarely at the vlogging market and features a number of key upgrades over its predecessor including a larger 1/1.7” image sensor coupled with a wide and fast 20mm f/1.8 lens. For comparison, the Osmo Pocket features a 1/2.3-inch sensor with a 26mm f/2.0 lens. When it comes to recording, the Pocket 2 can still capture 4K/60 video (100 Mbps), but DJI has added HDR support this time around. Also along for the ride with the Pocket 3 is a Hybrid 2.0 AF autofocusing system for an increase in both speed and accuracy while filming. If you want to take the occasional still photo, 16MP and 64MP modes are available to the user.





DJI has also overhauled audio on the Pocket 2 thanks to the new DJI Matrix Stereo system. This adds in four microphones that are positioned so that they aren't easily covered up by your hands during recording. Directional Audio is also enabled to better pinpoint where sound is coming from for increased detail. Finally, Audio Zoom "narrows the sound field when zooming the camera in."

Incorporated into the Pocket 2 is a new modular design, which allows you to plug accessories onto the bottom portion of the handle. Modular accessories that can hook up to the Pocket 2 include a Micro Tripod, and an aptly-named Do-It-All Handle that includes a tripod base, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack and a wireless microphone receiver.





The DJI Pocket 2 can be purchased starting today with a base price of $349. That gets you the Pocket 2 with a Mini Control stick and a tripod mount. If you step up to the Pocket 2 Creator Combo, you get the aforementioned accessories plus a wide-angle lens, Do-It-All handle, Micro Tripod and Wireless Microphone + Windscreen for $499.