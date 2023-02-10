CATEGORIES
home News

Hogwarts Legacy Casts Aside Cyberpunk To Claim A Magical Twitch Viewership Record

by Zak KillianFriday, February 10, 2023, 03:55 PM EDT
hero hogwarts legacy
The Harry Potter franchise—known more generally as the "Wizarding World" now—is the 10th largest media franchise on earth. 10th place may not sound that great, but it sits among storied company like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shonen Jump, and Super Mario. In that context, it really shouldn't be any surprise that the new AAA game set in that world, Hogwarts Legacy, is currently the most popular game on Twitch.

In fact, Hogwarts Legacy actually broke a record previously held by Cyberpunk 2077: most concurrent viewers for a single-player game. That happened on February 6th, when some 1.25 million people watched the game across 28,672 channels that were streaming it. Twitch viewers have already racked up 35 million hours watching the game, and that's in spite of a boycott that some streamers attempted to promote in protest of statements made by series creator J.K. Rowling.

Today is the game's official release date, but if that confuses you because you've been seeing it around all week, that's because the game launched to early access for purchasers of the deluxe edition on Wednesday. Now that it has officially launched, you've missed out on your opportunity to collect the pre-order-exclusive Onyx Hippogriff mount, but you can still collect the edgy Dark Arts cosmetic set and Thestral mount from the Deluxe Edition.

twitchtracker stats for hogwarts legacy
Streaming stats from Twitchtracker.

If you're left wondering what all the fuss is about, Hogwarts Legacy is the first role-playing game set in the Wizarding World. It takes place over a hundred years before the events of the Harry Potter novels, and as a result it doesn't feature any of the same characters. Instead, you play a 5th-year transfer student to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry where you will learn how to cast spells, brew potions, and do other magicky things.

Reviews and player testimonials give the impression that while the game has some newborn growing pains and it's not especially innovative, it is an exceptionally well-executed open-world RPG with fun combat and exciting exploration. It has glorious current-gen visuals, and the voice acting and music are top-notch. Your author has been playing it a bit, and we're looking at doing a GPU performance review of the game soon, so stay tuned if you're wondering how it will run on your GPU.
Tags:  Gaming, harry potter, twitch, cyberpunk 2077, hogwarts-legacy
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment