Hogwarts Legacy PC System Requirements Want Six CPU Cores, Hints At Ray-Tracing

The actual requirements to play the game were unveiled when the Steam store page went up late last year, but along with modifying those downward slightly, the official system requirements and recommendations also include guidelines as to the kind of hardware you'll need for a 60-FPS experience in 1440p and at 4K with "Ultra" settings.





The actual recommended settings, which Avalanche says will get you the game going at 60 FPS in 1080p resolution, are a Core i7-8700 or Ryzen 5 3600 CPU along with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, Radeon RX 5700 XT, or curiously, an Intel Arc A770 . The Arc GPU is significantly faster than either of the other two cards, and we'd expect it to handle the game better than those given that this is a modern DirectX 12 title, but perhaps Avalanche knows something we don't.





Looking at the requirements to run the game fluidly in UHD 4K (3840×2160) resolution, we see Avalanche recommending a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or Radeon RX 7900 XT. These two cards are closer than the Turing and RDNA 2 parts mentioned in the Ultra 1440p requirements, but there's still a gap there.







Given the relatively potent ray-tracing capabilities of Intel's Alchemist architecture, we'd actually expect that you will get playable 1440p Ultra performance out of an A770 16GB card, but we obviously haven't tested the game ourselves, so don't hold us to that statement.



