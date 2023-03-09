Hefty Hogwarts Legacy Patch Conjures Dozens Of Bug Fixes On PC, Xbox And PS5





Fortunately, developer Avalanche Software is on top of things , as we now have the second major game patch with a list of fixes over four pages long for just the PC version. Unlike the first big patch, this update is also coming to the PlayStation 5 version of the game, which means it is the first major update for that platform. Of course, it's also available for the Xbox consoles, and you'll want to grab it there immediately.





This scene in the Great Hall is almost guaranteed to cause slowdown.



Of course, we're primarily PC gamers at HotHardware, and the list of PC bugfixes is big indeed. It seems like a lot of the performance issues with the game, particularly in ray-tracing mode, may have been addressed, as the developer says it has "improved VRAM usage, especially for video cards with reduced memory." There are also numerous other notes about improved performance including the well-known drop during longer game sessions as well as myriad optimizations to do with shader caching, animation instancing, and occlusion culling.





There are more changes than just those related to performance, of course. A major bug where most female characters had their faces rendered incorrectly in-game due to an improper bone weight in the facial animation has been fixed. If you're playing Hogwarts Legacy as a girl and your character's face has looked really strange and jarring during gameplay, this is probably the bug you were experiencing. Waterfall sound effects should properly fall off with distance, and you can finally land on the viaduct bridge of Hogwarts with your broom.





Comparison image by Zraurum at NexusMods. Click to see larger version.



