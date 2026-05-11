JWST Reveals Heart of Galaxy M77 Is Being Consumed by Its Own Supermassive Black Hole





Folks know M77 by several names, including NGC 1068 and the Squid Galaxy, but its real claim to fame is that it is one of the nearest and brightest Seyfert galaxies visible from Earth. Seyferts typically host unusually active nuclei, and in M77 that nucleus is powered by a supermassive black hole estimated at about 8 million times the Sun’s mass. The black hole itself is not what we see—instead there an intense radiating light brighter than the rest of the galaxy combined.





Another image from Webb’s NIRCam, highlights its swirling spiral arms, the dust in its disc and its piercingly bright core.



The black hole is not inhaling the entire galaxy at once; instead, it is feeding on matter in the central regions, creating an active galactic nucleus that behaves like a cosmic power plant.





Theoretical analysis also indicates that the black hole is not just feeding on gas; it is actively purging the galaxy’s star-forming potential. The immense energy released by the black hole’s accretion disk creates powerful Active Galactic Nucleus (AGN) feedback—winds that blast outward, clearing the inner kiloparsecs of the galaxy of the cold molecular hydrogen required to create new stars—a process that essentially starves the nucleus of future resources. By devouring the immediate surroundings so efficiently, the black hole effectively severs its connection to the rest of the spiral structure.





Note that the straight orange lines from the JWST's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) images are optical distortion from the telescope (i.e. diffraction spikes when intense light from AGNs are bent at the edges of Webb's hexagonal mirrors), and thus not a feature of M77 itself.)