Webb Captures Haunting Image Of A Dying Star's Human-Like Brain Pattern





The nebula’s most distinctive feature is a dark vertical lane running through its center, mimicking the longitudinal fissure separating the brain's left and right hemispheres. NASA scientists believe this division may be the result of a powerful outburst or twin jets of gas projecting away from the central star in opposite directions. JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) provided particularly clear evidence of this activity, capturing hot, ionized gas as it appears to erupt from the top of the cosmic cranium.





Webb’s instruments reveal different aspects of PMR-1. More stars and background galaxies shine through NIRCam’s view, while cosmic dust glows more prominently in MIRI’s mid-infrared. (Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)