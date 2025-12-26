Microsoft's Hardware-Accelerated BitLocker Promises A Huge Performance Boost
In addition to speeding up encryption and decryption, Hardware-Accelerated BitLocker will also ease the load placed on the host CPU. Current software-accelerated BitLocker uses about 70% more CPU cycles than hardware-accelerated BitLocker will. Freeing up those CPU cycles can not only increase system performance and responsiveness, but conserve power too.
Those who want to utilize hardware-accelerated BitLocker will be limited to modern and upcoming CPUs that have an onboard cryptographic engine. Initial support for hardware-accelerated BitLocker encryption and decryption will be limited to upcoming Intel Panther Lake (Core Ultra Series 3) CPUs, with "support for other vendors and platforms planned". This means most current-gen and older PCs will not be able to utilize hardware-accelerated BitLocker and enjoy its benefits.
In early benchmarks shown by Microsoft, hardware-accelerated BitLocker seems to significantly increase random read and write performance. It should also improve the security of NVMe drives over software BitLocker, which relies on sometimes-breakable drive-based encryption.