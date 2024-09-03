Hands On With Intel Core Utlra 200 Lunar Lake Laptops At IFA 2024
IFA is one of the largest consumer electronics and home appliances shows in the world. So, it is not a surprise Intel chose IFA to showcase its upcoming Lunar Lake processors at an event preceding the show's kick-off in Berlin. Intel remarked in a statement last month, “During the livestreamed event, [Intel] will reveal details on the new processors’ breakthrough x86 power efficiency, exceptional core performance, massive leaps in graphics performance, and the unmatched AI computing power that will drive this and future generations of Intel products.” We have more details to that effect in our architecture and performance related coverage, here.
Intel claims its new Lunar Lake processor will offer class-leading performance and battery life and expects a wide assortment of designs to hit store shelves later this month. Although Lunar Lake is not a complete departure from Meteor Lake and leverages some elements of previous architectures, Lunar Lake features a myriad of updates and enhancements to both the CPU P- and E-Cores, its NPU, and its integrated Arc GPU, which is driven by new Xe2 graphics architecture.
We will have additional coverage from IFA as the show progresses this week, so be sure to stay tuned for more from Intel and others.