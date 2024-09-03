CATEGORIES
Hands On With Intel Core Utlra 200 Lunar Lake Laptops At IFA 2024

by Tim SweezyTuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:00 PM EDT
hero galaxybook5 in hand
HotHardware fearless leader Dave Altavilla went hands on with a few upcoming Intel Core Ultra 200 series Lunar Lake powered laptops ahead of IFA 2024, from companies such as Samsung, LG, Dell, and ASUS.

IFA is one of the largest consumer electronics and home appliances shows in the world. So, it is not a surprise Intel chose IFA to showcase its upcoming Lunar Lake processors at an event preceding the show's kick-off in Berlin. Intel remarked in a statement last month, “During the livestreamed event, [Intel] will reveal details on the new processors’ breakthrough x86 power efficiency, exceptional core performance, massive leaps in graphics performance, and the unmatched AI computing power that will drive this and future generations of Intel products.” We have more details to that effect in our architecture and performance related coverage, here.

asus zenbook 14
ASUS Zenbook 14

dell xps 13
Dell XPS 13

lg gram 16
LG Gram 16

Intel claims its new Lunar Lake processor will offer class-leading performance and battery life and expects a wide assortment of designs to hit store shelves later this month. Although Lunar Lake is not a complete departure from Meteor Lake and leverages some elements of previous architectures, Lunar Lake features a myriad of updates and enhancements to both the CPU P- and E-Cores, its NPU, and its integrated Arc GPU, which is driven by new Xe2 graphics architecture.

intel core ultra series 2 demo
Intel Core Ultra 2 gaming demo versus AMD's Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point".

Dave's initial hand's on impressions with these early Lunar Lake machines is mostly positive. Although the Core Utlra 200 series based on Lunar Lake features on-package memory, further minimizing necessary PCB real-estate, the machines have form factors and designs similar to current Meteor Lake-based offerings. In the few applications that were on display and running during the various live demos, performance seems strong and should bring the fight to AMD and Qualcomm. Should Intel's efficiency and battery life claims also ring true in the real world, Lunar Lake is looking really strong. You can see for yourself in the video below...


We will have additional coverage from IFA as the show progresses this week, so be sure to stay tuned for more from Intel and others.
