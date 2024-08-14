Acer Reveals When Intel Lunar Lake Laptops Are Coming And It's Very Soon





We already knew this because Intel announced the date that it would launch the Lunar Lake CPUs last month. The company said that it would be pushing out the new processors on September 3rd at an event preceding the IFA 2024 conference in Berlin. "During the livestreamed event, [Intel] will reveal details on the new processors' breakthrough x86 power efficiency, exceptional core performance, massive leaps in graphics performance, and the unmatched AI computing power that will drive this and future generations of Intel products."









However, sometimes there can be a surprisingly long lead between the announcement of a new CPU and the appearance of systems powered by the chips. That's not going to be the case this time around, it seems, because the very next day, Acer is holding one of its next@Acer events in Berlin. This one will apparently be called "Human Intelligence", which is an interesting contrast to artificial intelligence—you know, that thing the whole industry has been going gonzo over lately?





This bit on the Acer site for the event might be indicative of something, too.