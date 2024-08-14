Acer Reveals When Intel Lunar Lake Laptops Are Coming And It's Very Soon

Intel has traditionally dominated the consumer laptop segment with its fast and compatible CPUs, but right now it's facing a three-pronged assault from Apple, Qualcomm, and even AMD, thanks to new and extremely efficient processors
from all three competitors. The company needs new technology to stave off these challengers to its laptop supremacy, and fortunately, said new mobile technology is on the way.
We already knew this because Intel announced the date
that it would launch the Lunar Lake CPUs last month. The company said that it would be pushing out the new processors on September 3rd at an event preceding the IFA 2024 conference in Berlin. "During the livestreamed event, [Intel] will reveal details on the new processors' breakthrough x86 power efficiency, exceptional core performance, massive leaps in graphics performance, and the unmatched AI computing power that will drive this and future generations of Intel products."
However, sometimes there can be a surprisingly long lead between the announcement of a new CPU and the appearance of systems powered by the chips. That's not going to be the case this time around, it seems, because the very next day, Acer is holding one of its next@Acer events in Berlin. This one will apparently be called "Human Intelligence", which is an interesting contrast to artificial intelligence—you know, that thing the whole industry has been going gonzo over lately?
Strictly speaking, Acer hasn't said anything about Lunar Lake or new laptops bearing fresh Intel CPUs being shown at the event. However, Acer has been one of the company consistently providing demo machines for Intel's stage shows, including at least one system used for a local AI processing demo
. We would be shocked if Acer's "Human Intelligence" show doesn't focus primarily around Lunar Lake systems, especially given the temporal and geographic proximity to Intel's announcement.
While Intel's upcoming Lunar Lake chips with their 4+4 core count aren't likely to challenge the multi-core might of twelve-, fourteen-, and sixteen-core CPUs from its competitors, the company is promising big single-core speed improvements as well as gains in efficiency, thanks to a total restructure of the processor design, a new robust graphics engine based on its Battlemage GPU
tech, a more powerful 48 TOPS NPU and on-package memory. If you're curious about all that, you can check out our deep dive
on the topic for more information.