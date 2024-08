MSI Teases Claw 8 AI Plus Lunar Lake Handheld With A Bunch Of Sweet Upgrades

MSI has recently announced its newest handheld gaming device, the Claw 8 AI PLUS. The upgrades may seem a bit familiar and lackluster but for those who have yet to pick up one of these devices, it may be enough to tip the scales in their favor.We know the Claw 8 AI PLUS is getting a new CPU, we just don't know exactly which one yet. It is going to be a Lunar Lake CPU so hopefully it will offer some nice performance enhancements over the Meteor Lake CPU previously used on the original MSI Claw What we do know is that it is getting a bigger 8" 16:10 FHD+ display, though it is still the same 120Hz/500nits VRR display as previously seen on the Claw's 7" 16:9 display. We are also getting a second Thunderbolt 4 port that will allow users to connect even more peripherals and devices to the Claw 8 AI PLUS.