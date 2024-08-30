MSI Teases Claw 8 AI Plus Lunar Lake Handheld With A Bunch Of Sweet Upgrades

CATEGORIES
MSI has recently announced its newest handheld gaming device, the Claw 8 AI PLUS. The upgrades may seem a bit familiar and lackluster but for those who have yet to pick up one of these devices, it may be enough to tip the scales in their favor. 

We know the Claw 8 AI PLUS is getting a new CPU, we just don't know exactly which one yet. It is going to be a Lunar Lake CPU so hopefully it will offer some nice performance enhancements over the Meteor Lake CPU previously used on the original MSI Claw

What we do know is that it is getting a bigger 8" 16:10 FHD+ display, though it is still the same 120Hz/500nits VRR display as previously seen on the Claw's 7" 16:9 display. We are also getting a second Thunderbolt 4 port that will allow users to connect even more peripherals and devices to the Claw 8 AI PLUS.

MSI is also upgrading the MSI Center M software to version 2.0, which should hopefully allow for more customization and personalization options. Lastly, we are getting an 80Whr battery that is a 40% increase over the original 53Whr battery previously seen. 

708x400 msi claw 8 ai vs claw 8
Image Source: lowyat.net

The current upgrade path as spotted by lowyat.net for handhelds is looking very similar but it does leave the door open for future and better upgrades. No doubt AMD and Intel will see the increase in popularity of handheld gaming devices and hopefully, they will address this by giving us processors that offer even better energy efficiency and performance down the road. 

There is currently no word on pricing or availability for the Claw 8 AI PLUS, but it has been said that MSI is due to make an announcement sometime next month. If you don't feel you can wait that long, MSI is currently offering some great promo deals for the original Claw across Amazon and local retailers in most demographics.
