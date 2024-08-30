MSI Teases Claw 8 AI Plus Lunar Lake Handheld With A Bunch Of Sweet Upgrades
We know the Claw 8 AI PLUS is getting a new CPU, we just don't know exactly which one yet. It is going to be a Lunar Lake CPU so hopefully it will offer some nice performance enhancements over the Meteor Lake CPU previously used on the original MSI Claw.
What we do know is that it is getting a bigger 8" 16:10 FHD+ display, though it is still the same 120Hz/500nits VRR display as previously seen on the Claw's 7" 16:9 display. We are also getting a second Thunderbolt 4 port that will allow users to connect even more peripherals and devices to the Claw 8 AI PLUS.
The current upgrade path as spotted by lowyat.net for handhelds is looking very similar but it does leave the door open for future and better upgrades. No doubt AMD and Intel will see the increase in popularity of handheld gaming devices and hopefully, they will address this by giving us processors that offer even better energy efficiency and performance down the road.
There is currently no word on pricing or availability for the Claw 8 AI PLUS, but it has been said that MSI is due to make an announcement sometime next month. If you don't feel you can wait that long, MSI is currently offering some great promo deals for the original Claw across Amazon and local retailers in most demographics.