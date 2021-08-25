CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, August 25, 2021, 09:19 AM EDT

Halo Infinite Release Date Accidentally Revealed By The Microsoft Store

mp halo infinite gamemodes pushed back
Halo Infinite was supposed to be Microsoft's big Xbox Series X/S launch title in late 2020. However, developer 343 Industries delayed the game to spruce up its graphics and continue development to ensure Halo fans would receive the game with open arms. When announcing the delay, 343 Industries simply said that it would launch in 2021.

Now, it appears that the Microsoft Store has leaked the official launch date of Halo Infinite, and it's arriving more than a year after it was initially supposed to debut. Italian site Aggiornamenti Lumia found the Microsoft Store listing, which mentions a December 8th launch date. The Verge's Tom Warren later confirmed that date.

Gamescom 2021 kicks off today in Germany with the "Opening Night Live" broadcast, and it's expected that Microsoft will make the formal announcement about Halo Infinite's launch at that time.

It's been a long wait for anxious Halo gamers, but at least there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Given that 343 Industries had an extra year of development time under its belt, we hope that the game's graphics will genuinely be "next-gen," which we couldn't say for the original pre-release footage seen last year.

Even with the delay, the devs announced that they still don't have enough time to implement co-op and Forge game modes at launch. So instead, both game modes should launch sometime in 2022, barring any additional hiccups.

"We focused the team for shutdown and really focused on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch," said Halo Infinite creative head Joseph Staten. He added that 343 Industries wants to "[make] sure that whatever we ship whenever we ship it, [it] meets the right quality bar across all platforms." 

Given the initial Halo Infinite delay and the further delays of co-op and Forge, we must wonder if the game would have been a Cyberpunk 2077-style disaster had the devs pushed through and launched it as planned in November 2020.

Tags:  Microsoft, halo, Microsoft Store, 343 industries, halo infinite, gamescom 2021

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment