GTA 5 Source Code Reveals Treasure Trove Of Cancelled DLC And Games Like Bully 2





Remember that big Rockstar hack last year? The stuff that made headlines at the time was predictably the material related to GTA VI . Rockstar's next entry in its giga-hit franchise hadn't even been officially confirmed at that time, so the hype was unreal. Well, the hackers got a whole lot more than just GTA VI in that hack, it turns out. Yesterday, on Christmas Day, leakers released a 4GB package that included the entire source code for GTA V among other Rockstar internal materials.





A screenshot of the extracted leaked source.

Above: A script listing hypothetical GTA V DLCs. Top: a functioning dev build of GTA V built from the source.







One of many Bully 2 concept arts that were leaked back in 2017.