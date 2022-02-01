Dev Shows Off PC Port Of Zelda Ocarina Of Time And It Looks Amazing

It is very likely that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time needs no introduction for HotHardware readers. Released to universal acclaim in 1998, the first three-dimensional Zelda title is regarded as one of the true all-time greats. The creator of Dark Souls called it "a textbook for 3D action games," and the father of Grand Theft Auto said that anyone in the field who claims it wasn't an influence is a liar.

Wwhat we have here on YouTube today is a video showcasing "Open Ocarina," a native PC port of the game formerly known as Zelda 64. This isn't emulation, and it isn't some hacky Unreal Engine remake that will never get finished, or anything funky like that—just The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as a real, regular PC game using the original assets. For now, it's mostly-working and already supports widescreen and resolution scaling, but other features (like 60 FPS and mod support) are on the way.









The project is targeting Windows, although MacOS and Linux support are possible—the application is built on SDL2—but will require a third-party contributor to implement. Actually, someone in the project's Discord already has the application in a semi-working state on Linux, so that might come sooner than later. In the meantime, it apparently runs on Proton, which means we will probably have Ocarina of Time on the Steam Deck by the time it launches



