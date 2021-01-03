GTA 6 Delays Allegedly Forced The Cancellation Of A Highly Anticipated Rockstar Sequel





Seeing Grand Theft Auto VI or Red Dead Redemption 3 in the future is a pretty safe bet considering those are Rockstar’s biggest IPs. The fan-favorite game from Rockstar, Bully, may not get the same treatment, however. Leakers have reported that Bully 2 got the axe back in 2017 due to its more popular franchises taking development priority. Does that mean it cannot be revived, though?







Now that Red Dead Redemption 2 is out, it seems the major hold up for Bully 2 is GTA VI, which may have its own production issues. Yan2295 took to Twitter recently, reporting that GTA VI is in development, but it will not be coming anytime soon. This contradicts other reports about GTA VI, so it seems no one knows what is happening, including Yan. When asked about Bully 2, however, Yan said that it was a dead game.