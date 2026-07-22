Portals Connect GTA III, Vice City And San Andreas In Wild New Mod
Dryxio shared his latest creation on YouTube. The mod places real-time portals inside of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto:Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that connect the games directly. All three games run simultaneously, and the game state continues to update even when a player is not "in" a certain game. This gives players the ability to seamlessly interact with all three games as “every portal can be crossed into the same persistent world with no loading screen.”
Additionally, other characters such as the police will react to a player’s actions even if they’re on the other side of a portal. However, the short video doesn’t show any of the NPCs attempting to cross through the portals to chase after the player, which would be pretty amazing if it were possible. Just think of the mayhem of attaining five-star wanted status and having the military from all three classic games chasing you throughout all three cities.
The coolest aspect of this mod is that these portals aren’t limited to fixed points in each game world. The player can be seen spawning new portals using a modified weapon called, naturally, the Portal Gun, and it looks as if it can be done at will in each of the game worlds. This will likely open up the door to some fun hijinks for those who create content using these older titles.
Other fans will have to wait a bit to get their hands on this fun mod, as Dryxio notes that those interested in running it should keep an eye on his GitHub page for a release sometime in the future. Hopefully, once he releases the code, others can pitch in and explore the idea of portals inside of GTA.