CATEGORIES
home News

Portals Connect GTA III, Vice City And San Andreas In Wild New Mod

by Alan VelascoWednesday, July 22, 2026, 01:00 PM EDT
gta 3 vice city san andread portal mod hero
Grand Theft Auto VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of this year, and with a new GTA on the horizon, fans are playing and re-playing older entries in the franchise thanks to the vibrant modding scene on PC. One of the most fascinating recent mods is this unnamed project by a modder named Salim "Dryxio" Trouvé that enables a set of portals between some of the most popular titles in the iconic series’ history.

Dryxio shared his latest creation on YouTube. The mod places real-time portals inside of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto:Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that connect the games directly. All three games run simultaneously, and the game state continues to update even when a player is not "in" a certain game. This gives players the ability to seamlessly interact with all three games as “every portal can be crossed into the same persistent world with no loading screen.”

Additionally, other characters such as the police will react to a player’s actions even if they’re on the other side of a portal. However, the short video doesn’t show any of the NPCs attempting to cross through the portals to chase after the player, which would be pretty amazing if it were possible. Just think of the mayhem of attaining five-star wanted status and having the military from all three classic games chasing you throughout all three cities.


The coolest aspect of this mod is that these portals aren’t limited to fixed points in each game world. The player can be seen spawning new portals using a modified weapon called, naturally, the Portal Gun, and it looks as if it can be done at will in each of the game worlds. This will likely open up the door to some fun hijinks for those who create content using these older titles.

Other fans will have to wait a bit to get their hands on this fun mod, as Dryxio notes that those interested in running it should keep an eye on his GitHub page for a release sometime in the future. Hopefully, once he releases the code, others can pitch in and explore the idea of portals inside of GTA.
Tags:  Gaming, Grand-Theft-Auto, Rockstar-Games
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use