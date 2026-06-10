A GTA 6 Fan Is Monitoring Rockstar HQ Oxygen Levels To Predict Trailer 3
A user by the name of Then-Pomegranate-625 posted in the /r/GTA6unmoderated subreddit what they believed to be an extensive analysis of data they obtained from staking out Rockstar Games’ headquarters. The data collected includes oxygen levels, decibels from a particular part of the building where meetings take place, and even counting discarded cigarettes, all in an effort to try and suss out when exactly the studio would release the next trailer for GTA 6.
They shared that “the average cigarettes for a consumer sits around 15, but today I counted 71 cigarettes over 19 hours. With 11 cars present, and an average of 2/10 people being smokers, this is an insane amount of cigarettes present around the HQ.” Adding that “stress levels are clearly high.” To them it could only mean one thing: the highly anticipated third trailer for GTA 6 will be hitting sometime this week.
If you’re thinking this is rather unhinged behavior, you’re not alone. A fellow redditor replied with “why not just f*ckin bug the place at this point,” while another posted, “lol so are u hiding in the bushes watching their feet as they pass by lmaooo.” The majority of the hundreds of replies to the crazed investigator's posts are something to this effect, although, there are some members of the community raising questions regarding the methodology of the madness. One user asked, “how could these findings be accurate without any baseline? How could this information be proven that it’s an anomaly when you don’t have data from weeks/months prior?” Indeed, based on the data presented, it's hard to argue that the findings are truly meaningful.
Ultimately, only those inside the building at Rockstar know when the next trailer is coming. However, fans won’t need to wait for long as marketing efforts will likely kick into full gear over the summer before the game launches on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.