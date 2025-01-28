GTA Vice City Nextgen Mod Released In Defiance Of Take-Two's Takedown Demand
The GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod is designed to take Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and port it over to GTA 4, bringing with it a slew of graphical enhancements that rival what players can get from GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This is likely why it got attention from Take-Two, as the publisher wouldn’t want a free experience potentially im[acting it sales of the trilogy’s definitive edition.
Initially, the mod was designed to require a legitimate copy of GTA 4 “in order to show respect to the publisher.” However, after having their YouTube channel taken down, Revolution Team decided to take a different approach. The project has been rebuilt and is now available as an “installation-ready package” that won’t require a GTA 4 installation, which the group provided a download link to in the trailer’s description.
When this project started two years ago, it was considered a must-have mod, since Rockstar handled the initial launch of the trilogy definitive edition so poorly. Although the situation is very different now, as the company has righted the ship and players do have what can be described as the definitive version of the games.
Anyone interested in getting thier hands on the mod should do so sooner rather than later, as it’s only a matter of time until Take-Two finds a way to get it taken down. Although players should be aware that there's always a risk to download something unofficial, and it might not be worth the it when a legitimate version is readily available for purchase.