GTA 6’s Massive Download Could Take Several Days To Install
As UK broadband provider USwitch points out, slower or sub-broadband connections (50 mbps, 30 mbps, and 10 mbps, and lower) could all take a day or more to download and install the game, with a 10 Mbps download estimated to take six days and six hours. While USwitch made a key mistake and built its estimates around a falsified 676.7 GB download size, there is still a valid point to be made here—at a more realistic estimate of 200-300 GB, a 10 mbps Internet connection would still take two days to download the entirety of Grand Theft Auto 6.
This difference seems to boil down to improved file compression and optimization, including deduplication of files for Enhanced. So while Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely require a massive download and consume considerable disk space, we'd wager it being closer to 200 GB than the proposed 676 GB of USwitch's claim. With GTA Online and potential DLCs being a factor, we also don't see Rockstar shipping a game that would potentially suck up the entirety of a base PS5's storage space, which is about 650 GB once system files are taken into consideration.