GTA 6 Fans Freak Out As Sony Drops The Game On PlayStation Store

by Paul LillyMonday, May 12, 2025, 09:16 AM EDT
Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos in front of an open car trunk in Grand Theft Auto VI.
Despite the long gap between the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI and the previous installment (Grand Theft Auto V), as well as an unexpected delay from a fall 2025 release until May of next year, anticipation for a video game has never been higher. Heck, you could cite the gap and subsequent launch delay as contributing factors. So, it's no surprise that there's excitement at Sony already listing GTA VI in its PlayStation Store.

No, that doesn't mean you can preorder the next guaranteed mega hit from Rockstar Games for the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro (or any other platform). But for what it's worth, you can click the "Add to Wishlist" button to let Sony know you're interested and to receive updates as applicable.

Characters playing mini golf in Grand Theft Auto VI.

"Keep adding items you want and stay updated on the latest releases and offers. To manage your wishlist, select ♡ (Wishlist). You can receive notifications about your wishlist items and manage settings for those notifications on PlayStation App and PS5," Sony explains.

The store listing was picked up by folks on Reddit, with a thread on the topic receiving over 7,200 upvotes and over 200 comments.

Boobie Ike and another character outside a club in Grand Theft Auto VI.

"Swear, I got goosebumps a little bit when I tapped 'Add to Wishlist'," one user wrote. Another stated, "I wishlisted and removed it and wishlisted it many times just for the thrill of it. I leave the PS5 on this screen just to pretend it's already out."

To say that gamers are eager to play the next GTA installment is like calling Godzilla a big lizard. Rockstar's first GTA VI trailer, released in December 2023, has amassed nearly 260 million views and over 12 million upvotes at the time of this writing. Its second trailer, released just five days ago, is already up to over 103 million views and 5.7 million upvotes on YouTube.


That only tells part of the story, though. Rockstar told The Hollywood Reporter that, the second trailer skyrocketed to over 475 million views across all social media platforms on its first day (versus 93 million for the first trailer), making it the "biggest video launch of all time."

To give some context, the movie trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine and The Fantastic Four: First Steps notched 365 million and more than 200 millions views, respectively, in the first 24 hours.

If you can get enough GTA VI teasers to whet your appetite, head over to the game's official product page, which is filled with screenshots and information about various characters (and not the just the protagonists) and locations.
Tags:  Sony, Rockstar Games, ps5, playstation store, playstation 5, grand theft auto vi, gta 6, gta vi, (nyse:sony)
