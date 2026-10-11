GTA 6 Leaker Guns For Take-Two With Disc And Apology Ultimatum

Jason and Lucia in Grand Theft Auto VI - Image: Rockstar Games

Just days after leaking 24 minutes of footage, the hacking entity known as CyberLeek has issued an ultimatum to Take-Two Interactive: release Grand Theft Auto VI on physical discs and issue a public apology, or else a full build of the game's story mode will go out. There is no time frame for the conditions, but the clock is ticking with GTA VI releasing on November 19, 2026, with preloads opening up on November 12.





CyberLeek has been a massive thorn in the side of developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive. The anonymous hacker or hacking group has posted a steady stream of leaks, including overhead and in-game map views, short clips showing off mini games and other GTA VI elements, narrative cut scenes, and more.





The group or individual also launched a Solana-based memecoin called $cyberleek and has used the token as a means for people to vote on what gets leaked. And while CyberLeek has stated that the memecoin is "not a cash grab," the latest ultimatum ties in directly with the memecoin's market cap.





CyberLeek's ultimatum to Take-Two Interactive - Image: Cyberleek.org





"Here's the deal, nice and clean. CYBERLEEK hits 30 million marketcap, the build goes out — full story mode, played to the end, credits and all. Don't believe it has full story mode? Ask for what you want to see, and it gets provided. Take-Two gets one way out: physical disks and a public apology. They can take it at any moment. Or they can gamble that CL is bluffing. Everyone knows which one they'll pick," a message states on the CyberLeek website





At the time of this writing, the memecoin's market cap is right around $5.49 million, which is up from around $3.8 million from before the ultimatum was issued.





CyberLeek's latest message does not detail exactly what Take-Two Interactive needs to apologize for, but it's presumably over the decision to skip a physical disc release. In the About section on the CyberLeek website, the hacker rants about publishers selling licenses, shipping unfinished games, selling digital preorders, and other perceived offenses to gamers.



