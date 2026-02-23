GTA 6 Shows Up For $124 In Early Retail Listing But Don't Believe The Price





Oh boy, here we go again. A supposed early retail listing for Grand Theft Auto VI, arguably (and not all that arguable, really) the most anticipated video game of all time, is causing a ruckus with a listed price of $124.19. It comes on the heels of speculation that GTA VI could break hit and surpass the $100 barrier, though before anyone panics, there is reason to be optimistic.





For one, the listing originates at Loaded, a game key website that is very different from a traditional retailer like, say, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and others. The listing's also been removed sometime this morning. We saw it for ourself around 8:00 a.m. ET today, but at the time of this writing, the only evidence it ever existed is a meta description on Google Search. Even en booking a ride in the Wayback Machine (Internet Archive) comes up blank.









So in all likelihood, it's a bunch of bologna. At best, the $124.19 price tag for the Xbox Series X|S version that was listed could have simply been a placeholder, but the listing itself was probably nonsense. It's a bit early for this kind of thing, even for preorders.





All that said, finalized pricing will be a key detail in GTA VI's release. It's certainly been a hot topic since the game was announced. Back in 2023, for example, there was a report suggesting GTA VI could end up costing between $1 billion and $2 billion to develop , which if true, would surpass Star Citizen as having the highest development cost for a video game.





A little more recently (January 2025), an analyst at Epyllion, a diversified holding company that makes venture investments, posited that publisher Take-Two Interactive could price GTA VI at " $80 or even $100 " in a move that would propel gaming forward. His argument is that the higher base price could make it easier to publishers to recoup money spent on game development.





There are already games that cost $100 or more at retail, though the higher pricing is typically reserved for higher-end versions, like a deluxe edition with additional perks. GTA VI could end up resetting the market, though we won't know for sure until later this year. Barring any further delays, GTA VI is remains on track to release on November 19, 2026.



