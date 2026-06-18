GTA 6 Cover Art Revealed As Rockstar Locks In June 25 Preorder Date

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI, arguably the most anticipated video game of all time, is nearly over. As the release dates draws near, Rockstar Games today announced that preorders will commence next Thursday, June 25, 2026, on digital storefronts and at other select retailers. The developer also released official cover art for the game, as shown above. For diehard fans, this means you stop tracking oxygen levels at Rockstar's headquarters.





"Add Grand Theft Auto VI to your wishlist today on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store to get alerted when pre-orders are live," Rockstar states in a short blog post.





The short statement basically reaffirms that GTA VI will launch exclusive to game consoles initially, with a PC port likely coming sometime down the line. It is the same release strategy we have seen with past Grand Theft Auto titles, a fact that publisher Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick acknowledged in a recent interview with Bloomberg.









"Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core. Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers," Zelnick said last month.





He also acknowledged that triple-A games typically see 45-50% of sales on PC, but hey, with a franchise as popular at GTA, you can write your rules and not be any worse for wear. That is especially true for GTA Vi where the hype is off the charts.





The first trailer for GTA VI made quick work of setting viewership records. On YouTube alone, it currently sits at 281 million views, and that just counts the direct posting by Rockstar's official channel. The second trailer is currently at 165 million views, so that is 446 million views between the two, plus repostings and views at other sites like X.











