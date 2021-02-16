Grand Theft Auto III And Vice City Reverse Engineered To Add New Features, Support More Platforms
Are you feeling nostalgic for Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto Vice City? There is now a new way to play these classics on more modern consoles. A team of programmers has reversed engineered Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto Vice City to expand availability to fans of the franchise.
The reverse engineering project was originally started in Spring 2018 by Reddit user “kotzkroete.” It was added to GitHub in May 2019 and others quickly joined the project. The programmers moved onto Vice City once they had finished GTA 3 in Spring 2020 and it was completed this past September. You can find out more about the GTA 3 and Vice City reverse-engineered project at the GitHub page.
GTA 3 and Vice City are already currently available for PC. However, this reverse engineering project allows the games to be played on a greater variety of platforms. The games have already been successfully ported to the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation Vita, and the Wii U. The programmers have also added several quality of life improvements. Some of these changes include a rotatable camera while in a vehicle, no loading screens between islands, and support for all aspect ratios. GTA 3 is now available in Japanese, Russian, and Polish which will make the game accessible to more players. There are even new cheat codes to mess around with.
There are a few important things to note. First, users must own an existing copy of GTA 3 as it “requires PC game assets to work.” Second, most asset modifications should work, but “mods that make changes to the code (dll/asi, CLEO, limit adjusters) will not work.” Last, the code will not work on the Playstation 2 or Xbox. The programmers are working currently on PS2 and Xbox ports.
Fans may be returning to a more modern version of Vice City soon. Several rumors across the Internet hint that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 may take place in Vice City during an “unspecified time.” It is also rumored that the plot of the game will be focused on drug smuggling and players may travel between Vice City and locations in Central or South America. None of this information has been confirmed by the developers, but it has excited fans over the last couple of the months.
Images courtesy of re3 on GitHub.
