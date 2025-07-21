CATEGORIES
GTA 6 Is Reportedly Targeting 60 FPS But Maybe Only On This Game Console

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, July 21, 2025, 10:06 AM EDT
Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI has to be one of the most anticipated games of all time, with many wondering how it will perform. Delayed until a May 26, 2026 release, it will first appear on console and not the PC. Those with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs will need to wait a bit longer to see a version on PC that can blow the doors off consoles. In the mean time, it's rumored that one particular console will get take the visual eye candy treatment to a higher level than others.

Unsurprisingly, it is the most powerful console on the market currently, which is Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro. According to a post on X by @detectiveseeds, the PS5 Pro will be able to hit 60 FPS on various graphics settings. 
We recently learned from Sony that 2026 has some major updates coming to the PS5 Pro, and namely for the GPU. While the hardware will remain the same, the AMD-based PSSR upscaling tech powering the PS5 Pro will get a big boost. 

While some gamers balked at the $699 MSRP of the PS5 Pro upon release, it doesn't seem so steep after seeing the much less powerful $449 Nintendo Switch on the market. Given the fact that this PS5 Pro will also get its PSSR upgraded even further in 2026, it makes sense for many gamers. Unfortunately, the PC hardware market has priced many consumers out of a good gaming PC, especially with the rapid rise of GPU pricing. 

With Microsoft's Xbox division in a bit of restructuring phase right now, the PS5 Pro seems to be the go-to for high performance console gaming. You'll be able to play many Xbox games on it too, such as Forza Horizon 5

According to the same X post, Sony may even be working together with Rockstar Games to release special PlayStation editions and bundles with GTA 6. I wouldn't be surprised if we see special controllers join the party as well. 

We've already seen various games with a "PS5 Pro" special mode exclusive to the console that allows for higher frame rates and visual fidelity. Based on that, it is not surprising to see GTA 6 also perform better on the more powerful hardware. 
Tags:  Rockstar Games, RockStar, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand theft auto vi, gta 6, gta vi
