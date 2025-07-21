GTA 6 Is Reportedly Targeting 60 FPS But Maybe Only On This Game Console
GTA6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimized for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings. PS engineers are assisting with the optimization due to the new tech being implemented and rolled out with a current target date of May 2026. They are also assisting… https://t.co/IKDPfFZc5S— Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds) July 19, 2025
With Microsoft's Xbox division in a bit of restructuring phase right now, the PS5 Pro seems to be the go-to for high performance console gaming. You'll be able to play many Xbox games on it too, such as Forza Horizon 5.
According to the same X post, Sony may even be working together with Rockstar Games to release special PlayStation editions and bundles with GTA 6. I wouldn't be surprised if we see special controllers join the party as well.
We've already seen various games with a "PS5 Pro" special mode exclusive to the console that allows for higher frame rates and visual fidelity. Based on that, it is not surprising to see GTA 6 also perform better on the more powerful hardware.