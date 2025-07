GTA 6 Is Reportedly Targeting 60 FPS But Maybe Only On This Game Console

While some gamers balked at the $699 MSRP of the PS5 Pro upon release, it doesn't seem so steep after seeing the much less powerful $449 Nintendo Switch on the market. Given the fact that this PS5 Pro will also get its PSSR upgraded even further in 2026, it makes sense for many gamers. Unfortunately, the PC hardware market has priced many consumers out of a good gaming PC, especially with the rapid rise of GPU pricing.With Microsoft's Xbox division in a bit of restructuring phase right now, the PS5 Pro seems to be the go-to for high performance console gaming. You'll be able to play many Xbox games on it too, such as Forza Horizon 5 According to the same X post, Sony may even be working together with Rockstar Games to release special PlayStation editions and bundles with GTA 6. I wouldn't be surprised if we see special controllers join the party as well.We've already seen various games with a "PS5 Pro" special mode exclusive to the console that allows for higher frame rates and visual fidelity. Based on that, it is not surprising to see GTA 6 also perform better on the more powerful hardware.