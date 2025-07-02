PlayStation 5 Pro Confirmed For A Major Graphics Upgrade In 2026

PlayStation fans have some more eye candy en route via a PlayStation 5 Pro upgrade coming in 2026. According to lead PS5 graphics architect Mark Cerny, the collaboration with AMD GPUs has proved fruitful for the console. Thus, we're likely to see some impressive upgrades coming next for the PS5 Pro.





To that end, according to a conversation Tom's Guide had with Mark Cerny, the plan is to add a full implementation of AMD's Fidelity FX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) upscaling tech to the PS5 Pro. He also says it should be an easy process for developers to introduce into their workflows for the console.





During the interview, he offered up some insight about Project Amethyst, which is a collaboration between AMD and Sony to boost graphics on PlayStation hardware.





"The algorithm they came up with could be implemented on current-generation hardware. So, the co-developed algorithm has already been released by AMD as part of FSR 4 on PC. And we're in the process of implementing it on PS5, and it will release next year on PS5 Pro," Cerny said.





Futhermore, Cerny promises "it's not a cut-down version of the algorithm. It's the full-fat version of the co-developed super resolution that we'll be releasing on PS5 Pro," which is pretty exciting stuff for anyone who splurged on the PS5 Pro.









The other factor is in rapidly increasing pricing for gaming hardware in general. While the original $699.99 MSRP of the PS5 Pro seemed excessive upon launch for some gamers, the cost is likely to increase due to tariffs and other factors. GPUs that are used in gaming PCs, such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, have seen prices well above $3,000 for store bought models.



With even some partner models of the the GeForce RTX 5070 going higher than $700, the PS5 Pro seems like a relatively decent deal for many gamers. With a PC, you're still on the hook for all of the other components, making the overall system price higher than PS5 Pro.



