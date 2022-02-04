Street Thugs Rejoice, Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 And Work Is Well Underway





It's been around eight and a half years since the last major installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, the longest gap ever in a franchise that spans seven main titles. So when is the next one coming? We can't say for sure, but Rockstar Games has not finally confirmed that there will in fact be a Grand Theft Auto 6 , and that it is deep in development.







A new game in the franchise feels long overdue, though Grand Theft Auto V, which surpassed 150 million units sold last summer, and GTA Online have continued to scratch that itch for virtual wanton mayhem. It remains to be seen what the next entry brings, but we can assume (or at least hope) it will take full advantage of the latest hardware capabilities.





"With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," Rockstar Games stated in a blog post. "With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered—and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway."









Rockstar Games doesn't come right out and say "GTA 6" but whatever the title, this will be the sixth main installment. It follows GTA V (2013), GTA IV (2008), GTA: San Andreas (2004), GTA: Vice City (2002), GTA III (2001), GTA 2 (1999), and the original GTA release (1997). That's 25 years of GTA, folks.





It seems more than plausible that GTA 6 will tap into the hardware capabilities of the latest generation game consoles (Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5) and graphics cards (Ampere and RDNA 2), given that a remaster of GTA V is headed to systems on next month.





As to what GTA 6 will bring to the table, supposed leaks and rumors have been all over the map. There's been chatter of a return to Miami with Liberty City and Vice City making appearances, and players being able to assume the role of a drug lord. GTA 6 is also rumored to be the most expansive title in the franchise yet.



