G.Skill Will Help Dress Up Your PC With Beefy White-Themed 48GB DDR5 RAM Kits





Confession time: I'm absolutely terrible (or lazy?) at dusting my dwelling as much or as often I should. So, going with a white-themed PC isn't really on my radar. That said, I'm also absolutely envious of anyone who can pull it off (will you come clean my place?), and to make it easier, G.Skill is introducing fast and beefy white Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory modules.





Now, G.Skill is calling these white-themed memory kits, but they're actually dressed in more of a white tuxedo attire with RGB lighting for added flair. If you peek at the renders, these sport a black, brushed aluminum cummerbund. That will prevent you from completely whiting out your PC build if that's the goal, but otherwise these look stylish in my opinion (based on the renders, anyway).













While these are dressed to the nines, there's more here than just a fancy-pants heatspreader. After all, the Trident Z5 RGB is G.Skill's flagship memory line with speeds ranging from DDR5-6000 on up to DDR5-8200. Meanwhile, kit capacities range from 32GB (16GBx2) to a whopping 96GB (8GBx2), though the bulk of faster speeds top out at 48GB (24GBx2). That's still a lot of RAM—enough to keep Chrome fed (hopefully).





Here's a look at the available kits and associated latencies...













As you might expect, the faster the frequency the looser the timings, culminating in 40-52-52 for the a 48GB kit of DDR5-8200 memory. That's always going to be the trade-off, though note that once the top-end kit lands at retail, it will be the fastest DDR5 on the market.





It will also undoubtedly be expensive. As a point of reference, G.Skill's 48GB (24GBx2) Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-8000 memory goes for $315.99 on Amazon , which the retailer lists as a sale price from $359.99. Don't be surprised if G.Skill's DDR5-8200 kits end up priced in the neighborhood of $400 (just a guess).







