G.Skill's Blistering DDR5-8000 Lands At Retail For Speed Demons With Deep Pockets





G.Skill can officially lay claim to offering the world's fastest DDR5 memory at retail. Well, sort of—G.Skill announced today that its ultra-high frequency DDR5-8000 memory has released to retail starting with a pair of listings on Newegg, though at the time of this writing, both kits that are up for offer are showing as out of stock.





That will likely change either later in the day or in the days to come. We also anticipate these kits eventually finding their way to Amazon. Both of them are 32GB (2x16GB) Trident Z5 RGB memory kits that are validated to run at 8,000 MT/s, the only difference between them is the color option—one sports a black heatsink as shown above and the other is donned in silver and black.





Pricing is slightly different between the two RAM kits, though both are expensive. Here's a look...