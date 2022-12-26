Palit Is Giving Away A One Of A Kind Custom Themed GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, How To Enter





Didn't get what you really wanted this holiday season? Well, turn that frown upside down—in addition to the plethora of tech related deals that continue to pop up, Palit is hosting a 'White Christmas' giveaway event with several white-themed PC hardware items up for grabs, including the only custom GeForce RTX 4080 GamingPro White Special Edition graphics card in the world.





That's not to say there aren't any white-theme GeForce RTX 4080 cards in the wild—Gigabyte and ASUS both offer one. But the custom-made one that Palit is giving away is only available through the giveaway promotion, and it looks stunning. It's also essentially a snowy-white themed version of the recently-released GeForce RTX 4080 GamingPro OC, with a 2,205MHz graphics clock and 2,610MHz boost clock (up from 2,210MHz and 2,510MHz, respectively, compared to NVIDIA's reference clocks).













It's a gorgeous graphics card that would look right at home in a white-themed PC. Likewise, we imagine this would pop in a black-themed PC as well, providing a brilliant contrast. As for the performance, you can check out our GeForce RTX 4080 review for a baseline based on reference specifications. It rocks 9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X linked to a 256-bit memory bus.





While gamers can debate the value proposition, this is a card that generally outperforms the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti . It also opens the door for DLSS 3 , and hey, you can't be free! That is, if you end up as the lucky winner.





We consider the custom graphics card to be the grand prize in the giveaway, but it's not the only white-themed gear that can be won. Palit has also teamed up with Fractal Design to gift a Torrent White RGB TC PC case, Silverstone for a PF360W-ARGB all-in-one liquid cooler, and Kingston for a 16GB (8GBx2) Fury Beast RGB DDR4-3600 memory kit.



